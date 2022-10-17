Bomb kills two peacekeepers in Mali, UN says

Bamako, Mali - Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four injured in northern Mali on Monday by a highway bomb, the UN mission said on Twitter. "Two MINUSMA #peacekeepers were killed today, 17 October, when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device during a #mine search and detection patrol in #Tessalit, Kidal region", MINUSMA wrote in the post.

It added that four others were "seriously injured". This attack also left 4 #peacekeepers seriously injured. Since the beginning of the Mission in 2013, #IEDs have claimed the lives of 74 #peacekeepers. #NotATarget pic.twitter.com/HJmjYuEmoi — MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) October 17, 2022 MINUSMA - the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - said that since the beginning of its mission in 2013, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have claimed the lives of 74 peacekeepers.

Mali has long struggled with a jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes. Mines and IEDs are among the jihadists' weapons of choice. They can explode on impact or be detonated remotely.

