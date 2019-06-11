File picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Botswana's High Court has overturned its anti-homosexuality laws, which previously imposed seven years in prison for those involved in gay relationships, arguing that they were unconstitutional. Tuesday's landmark ruling by the high court means that homosexuality is no longer illegal in the southern African country as it had been since 1965 when it was brought in by the British colonial government.

This victory for gay rights follows a case brought before the court by a student who argued that society had changed and homosexuality is now more widely accepted.

It also contrasts with Kenya's recent ruling against campaigners seeking to overturn laws on gay sex, the BBC reported.

Botswana is the latest African country to scrap anti-homosexuality laws over the last few years with Angola, Mozambique and the Seychelles all over- turning their previously discriminatory legislation against gay rights.

African News Agency (ANA)