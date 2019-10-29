Gaborone - The Botswana government and some unnamed private organizations are setting up boreholes in the northern part of the southern African country to save drought stricken elephants, an official said Monday.
Thato Raphaka, the permanent secretary in the ministry of environment, natural resources conservation and tourism, said all wildlife regional offices in northern Botswana have been requested to report elephant mortalities so quickly.
"As of now, the government and some private organizations are assisting with the setting up and rehabilitation of boreholes in the northern region (of Botswana) so as to provide water to wildlife," said Raphaka in a telephone interview with Xinhua.
According to Raphaka, wildlife officials based in the northern part of Botswana have been requested to report elephant mortalities to that quick sampling for further investigation can be done. Raphaka said wildlife go long distances in search for water and vegetation since the whole of the northern Botswana is affected by the climate change induced drought hence getting in contact with diseases and ultimately end up dying.
Approximately, at least 120 elephants in Chobe area, some 870 km northwest of Botswana's capital city, Gaborone were last week reported dead mainly due to anthrax, which is associated with the drought, he said.