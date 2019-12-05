Gaborone - The leader of Botswana’s opposition alliance, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, has described the October presidential elections as fraudulent and stolen from them.
Boko and the UDC have roped in forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan’s Forensics for Justice to probe vote-rigging in the southern African country.
According to Boko, they have evidence of electoral fraud allegedly committed by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
”The Botswana general election of 2019 was fraudulently rigged to favour the BDP, by the leadership of the BDP, assisted by the Directorate for Intelligence and Security Services. There can be no reason, other than fraud, why the intelligence services, were involved in the election,” reads the report compiled by Forensics for Justice after they were approached by Boko.
O’Sullivan said the BDF leadership, which include Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi, were guilty of committing offences such as fraud, corruption and money laundering.