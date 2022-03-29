Botswana police arrest man for allegedly raping his neighbour’s duck, chicken and dog

POLICE in Botswana arrested 33-year-old man who was allegedly caught having sex with a duck, a chicken and a dog belonging to his neighbour, the Maravi Post reported. The commander of Francistown Police Station Lebalang Maniki confirmed the incident but refused to disclose further details.

According to Maniki, the suspect was detained on Friday, March 25, while authorities say that they are still collecting all the evidence in the matter. The suspect was released and he is being investigated for two cases of the three unnatural offences. The owner of the animals who reported the bestiality incidents to police has requested for the suspect to be jailed for a long period as the family believe he has been tormenting the animals for so long and he could possibly be a threat to society, according to the news publication.

According to Zambia365news, incidents of bestiality in the country as among previously recorded cases, show that last year a 28-year-old man of Dovedale village was caught sexually assaulting a goat. There seems to be an especially high number of people who get caught having sex with animals, say animal rights advocates. In 2021, 67-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai’s suburban Andheri West for allegedly raping more than 30 stray dogs, according to local media.

