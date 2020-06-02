Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi tests negative after third Covid-19 quarantine

Rustenburg - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi was released from his third quarantine on Tuesday, after he tested negative for Covid-19, his spokesman said.

In a statement, Batlhalefi Leagajang said Masisi had gone into quarantine following a one day trip to neighbouring Zimbabwe's capital Harare on May 19 to attend a regional summit. Officials said the sensitivity of issues to be discussed forced the meeting to be held face to face instead of the current conventional practice of virtual meetings to curb transmissions of the coronavirus.

Masisi underwent his first quarantine in March after he attended the inauguration of Namibian President Hage Geingob. He was quarantined for a second time in April after a nurse who screened members of parliament at a special sitting to debate a six month state of emergency declared for Covid-19, tested positive for the virus.

Botswana has to date recorded 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Out of these, one person has died, while 20 have recovered.

While the national emergency remains in place, the government has relaxed lockdown regulations to open up the economy, allow schools to reopen on a phased basis and let people move out of their homes without needing permits.