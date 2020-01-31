Coronavirus. File picture:IANS

Durban - Botswana registered its first "suspected" case of the coronavirus on Thursday, the government said in a press statement on Friday afternoon. 

The case was registered at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on an Ethiopian Airlines plane coming from China. 

The patient was in isolation at Block 8 clinic in Gaborone and investigations were continuing, said the statement. 

The country's health ministry continued to monitor the situation in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO), it said. 

Botswana's government urged travellers to take the following precautionary measures: 

- If travelling, practice good hygiene and avoid affected and crowded places.

- If experiencing fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headache, seek medical attention and share travel history with a health care provider.

- Passengers and crew who experienced symptoms while travelling should ask for prompt healthcare assistance when they reach their destinations.

- Passengers should ensure they were screened at points of entry for early diagnosis and treatment.

The WHO declared the virus a global health emergency on Thursday night. It was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December. 

African News Agency (ANA)