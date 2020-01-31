Coronavirus. File picture:IANS

Durban - Botswana registered its first "suspected" case of the coronavirus on Thursday, the government said in a press statement on Friday afternoon. The case was registered at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on an Ethiopian Airlines plane coming from China.

The patient was in isolation at Block 8 clinic in Gaborone and investigations were continuing, said the statement.

The country's health ministry continued to monitor the situation in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO), it said.

Botswana's government urged travellers to take the following precautionary measures: