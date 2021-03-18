Botswana to canvass SA vote for SADC secretary post

RUSTENBURG - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi will undertake a one-day working visit to South Africa on Friday, the country's Ministry of International Affairs and Co-operation said. In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said Masisi and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, would discuss various areas of co-operation between the two countries, as well as to engage each other on issues of peace and security in the region as members of the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Organ for Politics, Defence and Security. Masisi is the chairperson of the SADC Organ, while Ramaphosa is the incoming chairperson of the Organ. Botswana and South Africa have over the years benefited from fruitful co-operation that was mostly facilitated through the Bi-National Commission. The two countries have signed more than 30 agreements in various areas of co-operation.

Masisi was also expected to introduce Botswana’s candidate for the position of SADC executive secretary, Elias Mpedi Magosi.

Botswana wants its permanent secretary and head of public service to become SADC executive secretary in August, when the term of the incumbent Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax expires.

Masisi visited Malawi a week ago to canvass Lilongwe to vote for Magosi.

According to news website Malawi24, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has accepted Masisi’s request to support Botswana’s candidate for the post.

Masisi reportedly promised that Botswana would vote for a Malawian candidate at the United Nations in exchange for voting for Botswana's candidate for the SADC executive secretary's post.

Masisi also visited Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to discuss the SADC executive secretary position with his counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi.

The two countries are vying for the position.

The incumbent, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, is from Tanzania.

- African News Agency