Botswana's Masisi commends opposition for peaceful elections









Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi votes in Botswana's general elections in Moshupa, some 45kms (30 miles) west of Gaborone. File picture: Jerome Delay/AP

Gaborone - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who will retain presidency as his ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has won the general election, commended the country's opposition parties for playing a key role in ensuring that the elections go smoothly without any incidents of violence. Masisi, whose BDP registered a landslide victory in the polls held this past Wednesday was addressing the media in Gaborone on Saturday morning. The BDP had won 38 of the 57 parliamentary seats to add another five years to the party's 53 year rule.

Masisi said he was very grateful to be given a chance to lead the country and he will ensure that he deliver on the promises of development his party made to the people before the elections.





He commended his opponents in the political landscape for being tolerant leaders. He said despite the differences they always have with the ruling party, the opposition had always displayed maturity and tolerance and always put the country first.





The Umbrella for Democratic Change continues to be the main opposition after garnering 15 seats in parliament. Masisi also thanked the international election observer missions as well as the international media who have in Botswana to observe and cover the elections respectively.





Meanwhile the president announced at the press brief that plans for his inauguration scheduled for Monday are ongoing.





For the first time the presidential inauguration will be a public event and not be held at the parliamentary building.





Xinhua