Gaborone - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who will retain presidency as his ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has won the general election, commended the country's opposition parties for playing a key role in ensuring that the elections go smoothly without any incidents of violence.
Masisi, whose BDP registered a landslide victory in the polls held this past Wednesday was addressing the media in Gaborone on Saturday morning. The BDP had won 38 of the 57 parliamentary seats to add another five years to the party's 53 year rule.
Masisi said he was very grateful to be given a chance to lead the country and he will ensure that he deliver on the promises of development his party made to the people before the elections.