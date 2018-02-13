Cape Town - Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai died on Wednesday, according to party officials.

The leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had been in a critical condition in a South African hospital.

He has been in and out of hospital since June 2016, after disclosing that he had colon cancer.

MDC member Elias Mudzuri tweeted this evening: "As you are aware that our MDC T President, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has not been feeling well for some time, it is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the party and the nation at this hour."

Tsvangirai's death was confirmed to AFP by another senior party member. He was 65.

AFP and IOL