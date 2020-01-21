File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN - Energy company Bboxx has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, according to Africa Review Journal. The partnership aims to bring affordable, reliable and clean electricity to 10 million citizens in the DRC by 2024. The agreement was signed by DRC’s Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity and co-founder and COO of Bboxx on Monday.

The memorandum builds on Bboxx’s ongoing work in the country where it has already provided 200,000 people with access to electricity, transforming lives and unlocking potential, the company said.

Access to electricity will trigger wider economic growth in the DRC, while helping to advance the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delivering reliable, affordable energy would drive the creation of 100,000 jobs and promote sustained, inclusive economic growth, as well as offset four million tonnes of CO2e emissions to help combat climate change.