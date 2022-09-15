British Embassy slams fake letter which states Zim president’s request to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was declined by King Charles

Social media erupted on Thursday after a letter surfaced online detailing information about Mnangagwa’s request to attend the late monarchs funeral.
The British Embassy in Harare has slammed the letter dated September 12 as fake news.
In a tweet, the embassy dismissed as “fake” a letter purportedly written by King Charles III indicating that Mnangagwa won’t be invited to attend the queen’s funeral at West Minister Abbey due to travel restrictions imposed by the West on him and other Zanu PF officials for alleged electoral fraud and human rights violations, according to Voice of America News.
The Zimbabwean government later said Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava, will represent Mnangwana at the funeral.
Below is the letter purportedly sent by King Charles III through Buckingham Palace deputy correspondence co-ordinator Jennie Vine blocking the Zimbabwean leader from attending his mother’s funeral, which has since been deemed fake.
President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.— UKinZimbabwe (@UKinZimbabwe) September 15, 2022
The letter below is fake. pic.twitter.com/cGIGPzIpin
The South African Presidency announced yesterday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the State Funeral Service of Queen Elizabeth II next week.
The funeral is expected to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades.
According to Politico, the invitation by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has also barred the heads of state from using their own cars to attend the funeral.
In place of private cars, the leaders will be transited in a bus from the receiving point in west London to the funeral venue.
