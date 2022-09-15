British Embassy slams fake letter which states Zim president’s request to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was declined by King Charles

The British Embassy in Harare has slammed the letter dated September 12 as fake news.

Social media erupted on Thursday after a letter surfaced online detailing information about Mnangagwa’s request to attend the late monarchs funeral.

In a tweet, the embassy dismissed as “fake” a letter purportedly written by King Charles III indicating that Mnangagwa won’t be invited to attend the queen’s funeral at West Minister Abbey due to travel restrictions imposed by the West on him and other Zanu PF officials for alleged electoral fraud and human rights violations, according to Voice of America News.

The Zimbabwean government later said Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava, will represent Mnangwana at the funeral.

Below is the letter purportedly sent by King Charles III through Buckingham Palace deputy correspondence co-ordinator Jennie Vine blocking the Zimbabwean leader from attending his mother’s funeral, which has since been deemed fake.