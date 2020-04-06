Buhari has approves withdrawal of $150 million for distribution to tackle Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the withdrawal of $150 million for distribution to the three tiers of government in a move to further tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Online publication, Ripples Nigeria, reported that this was disclosed on Monday by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, at a media briefing on the fiscal policy measures to tackle the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

"The minister has told us what the plan of the executive is, particularly in establishing a N500bn Covid-19 Crisis intervention fund, which will be chanelled into upgrading our healthcare facilities at national and state level, as well as provide intervention for states," Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan said via Twitter.

According to Ripples Nigeria, Ahmed said the amount would be withdrawn from the stabilisation fund component of the sovereign wealth fund being managed by the Nigerian sovereign investment authority (NSIA)

The minister further said that the money was to help cushion the negative impact of the drop in revenue on the federation account.