Bujumbura - Voters in Burundi approved a referendum on term limits that could allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to stay in power until 2034, the electoral commission said Monday.

An overwhelming 73.26 percent voted "Yes" during Thursday's polls, while 19.34 percent cast their vote against.

More than 96 percent of eligible voters participated in the polls, the commission said.

Up until now, the East African nation's constitution allowed leaders to serve two five-year terms. It will now be amended to seven years.

Nkurunziza's term would have finished in 2020. Due to the referendum, the 54-year-old can run again under a changed constitution and thus stay in power until 2034.

