Pretoria - Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga has been dragged into the messy divorce between that country's 63-year-old vice president Constantino Chiwenga and his jailed wife, Marry.
A report in the Zimbabwe Morning Post alleges that the South African-based Buyanga had been "scouting for properties" in South Africa on behalf of Chiwenga's estranged wife.
The story in the online publication surfaced a few days after Marry was arrested and charged for allegedly taking huge sums of US dollars out of Zimbabwe.