Cameroon announces plan for Covid-19 as three cases recorded

CAPE TOWN - Cameroon’s ministry of public health said it has developed a preparedness plan for Covid-19, including active surveillance at points of entry, in-country diagnostic capacity at the national reference laboratory, and designated isolation and treatment centres. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country has recorded three cases of Covid-19, as of 14 March. The ministry of public health said that the Cameroonian citizen is a 56-year-old living in the city of Polverra in the Veneto Region of Italy, who arrived in the country on 7 March. It further stated that the case was detected by the surveillance system set up by the ministry. The minister of public health has urged residents to be more vigilant and comply with the recommended rules of hygiene. The WHO and the United States (US) Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are providing technical support and closely monitoring the situation in Cameroon.

The WHO said all visa applicants wishing to attend the 2020 African Nations Championship soccer tournament from 4 to 25 April, will have to submit a negative Covid-19 test result as part of their visa application.

It said these requirements do not apply to applicants wishing to come to Cameroon for other reasons.

There are no additional entry or exit restrictions in place. Screening of passengers for symptoms of Covid-19 is required at points of entry, including land borders, seaports, and international airports at Yaoundé, Douala and Garoua.

“Passenger screening forms and temperature checks have been implemented at points of entry. There are temporary isolation booths for symptomatic passengers at Nsimalen International Airport in Yaoundé,” the WHO said in a statement.

Isolation and treatment centres have been set up at Yaoundé Central Hospital, Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Garoua Regional Hospital, and Kribi District Hospital for people who meet the case definition for Covid-19.

More than 15 countries in Africa have reported Covid-19 cases.

“With Covid-19 officially declared a pandemic, all countries in Africa must act,” WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said.

“Every country can still change the course of this pandemic by scaling up their emergency preparedness or response. Cases may still be low in Africa and we can keep it that way with robust all-of-government actions to fight the new Coronavirus,” Moeti said.

African News Agency