Cameroon records highest number of Covid-19 deaths in central Africa

Cape Town – Cameroon has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours compared to other central African countries, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Monday.

Cameroon recorded 197 deaths, the DRC 72, Chad 65, the Republic of the Congo 20, Gabon 17, Equatorial Guinea 12, while Sao Tome and Principe each recorded 12.

At least 5,564 more people in Africa tested positive for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to the health agency of the African Union.

The total number of infections on the continent reached 147,099, said the organisation, with the death toll currently standing at 4,228.

The total number of recoveries climbed to 61,808 as 2,596 patients recovered over the past 24 hours.