Cape Town - A number of villagers in Cameroon have fled the country’s northwest region to neighbouring Nigeria ahead of next month’s legislative and municipal elections, as separatists continue threatening to disrupt the polls. There has been concern about election fairness as violence escalates in the English-speaking northwestern and southwestern regions. Separatists have been clashing with the country's military while citizens are caught in the midst of the violence.

The country is set to vote on February 9, with government having itself threatened to hit back hard and "crush" the separatists.

A pastor at True Faith Ministries in the Nigerian border village of Atta has told an international publication that more than 70 Cameroonian Christians - the majority of them women and children - fled to the church in the past two weeks to escape the violence.

"These are Christians with very different experiences. You have Christians who are yet to trace their loved ones, you have many separated children in church," the pastor told Voice of America (VOA) News.