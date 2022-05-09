Cape Town, Marrakesh ranked among best cities on earth, while gang violence continues to bring the Mother City to her knees

Cape Town - Two African cities, namely Cape Town in South Africa and Marrakesh in Morocco, have made the cut in the top 50 best cities on earth list, according to Britain’s The Daily Telegraph, known online and elsewhere as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper. The publication said that it has finally settled the debate on which is the greatest city on Earth, with Barcelona grabbing first place, followed by Australia’s Sydney, then Cape Town and at number 50 is Marrakesh in North Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to reports, the survey looked at legalised same-sex marriage, LGBTQ+ worker protections and legal protections against anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, among other issues. V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie Although Cape Town often makes international lists for its beauty and dramatic landscapes, the city is plagued by an out of control gangsterism crisis, with many Capetonians questioning which Cape Town won the award as the legacy of apartheid spatial planning. Two decades after the end of apartheid, Cape Town is still undeniably, segregated along racial and economic lines – a fact that defines residents’ daily lives. This is a consequence of apartheid spatial planning, according to the Daily Vox.

In a bloody weekend in Cape Town between May 6 - 8, around six people were killed in the township of Khayelitsha, which is about 30 kilometres outside of Cape Town, as a growing security crisis in the city continues to leave residents living in fear. This is the third mass murder in Khayelitsha this year. IOL

Story continues below Advertisment