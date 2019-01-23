JAZZ legend Oliver Mtukudzi. File picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Legendary Zimbabwean musician and human rights activist Oliver Mtukudzi passed away on Wednesday. Respected Zimbabwean publication, Newsday reported that Tuku , as he was affectionately known, died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare. He was 66.

Mtukudzi was known for hits such as Todii and Neria and was arguably Zimbabwe’s most celebrated artist ever.

Apart from his music, Mtukudzi was heavily involved in matters of human rights across the continent and held a slew of prestigious human rights awards, including The International Council For Africana Womanism Award, which was in recognition of his role in the upliftment of African women through his artistic work.

Fans of the celebrated jazz musician took to social media in reaction to news of his death.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rest In Peace to our Zimbabwean,African Music icon #OliverMtukudzi you will be remembered — Dj Jimmy (@jaebougsalim) January 23, 2019

My favourite artist in the whole world has passed on. I was hoping to see him live again this year 💔💔



Once again, death has proven how much of a cruel thief it is.



My heart is in pieces 💔💔💔😭😭😭. Rest in Peace #OliverMtukudzi — Tebogo 🇿🇦🇳🇬 (@tebogo_rametse) January 23, 2019

Sitting here in disbelief that #OliverMtukudzi has passed away on the exact same day that #HughMasekela did, a year ago today.



Heartache! pic.twitter.com/d9Hikggw5X — marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) January 23, 2019

* This is a developing story