Celebrations as mutinying soldiers detain Mali’s president

By Tiemoko Diallo

Bamako - Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako, two security sources told Reuters.

Soldiers had earlier in the day mutinied at the Kati military base about 15 km (9 miles) outside of Bamako and rounded up a number of senior civilian and military officials.

Opposition supporters react to the news of a possible mutiny of soldiers in the military base in Kati, outside the capital Bamako, at Independence Square in Bamako, Mali. Picture: Rey Byhre / Reuters

A spokesman for Keita could not be reached for comment.

A mutiny in 2012 at the Kati base led to a military coup that toppled then-President Amadou Toumani Toure and hastened the fall of Mali's north to jihadist militants, who continue to operate across the north and centre of the West African country.