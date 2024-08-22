CGTN launches three-part video documentary ahead of FOCAC

The 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. The theme of the summit is "Join hands to promote modernization and build a high-level community with a shared future for China and Africa". Leaders of the African members of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be invited to attend, and representatives of relevant African regional and international organizations will attend relevant activities of the summit.

In order to tie in with the upcoming summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, CMG-Africa has adopted the large-scale documentary "Thousands of Miles as a Neighbour" and a 5-minute 4K promotional film about Central Africa. Join hands to embark on the new journey of modernisation, step up planning for future practical cooperation, and accelerate the docking of development strategies between China and Africa to provide assistance for the realization of their respective visions of modernization. The series consists of three episodes of 30 minutes each.