China donates to Unicef to tackle severe acute malnutrition in Senegal

PRETORIA - China has made a donation worth $1 million (about R16m) to help the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) assist severely malnourished children in Senegal as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, Unicef said the Covid-19 pandemic had increased the risk of malnutrition among children due to deteriorating food quality, lack of access to nutrition and other health-care services.

The prevalence of chronic malnutrition is lower in Senegal than in many other West African countries yet still affects 17% of children under five years, reaching its peak of 23% among children of 24 to 35 months.

Approximately 17,355 children under the age of 5 in the northern and eastern regions of Senegal will benefit from this donation.

Senegal is one of six countries to receive the support of Unicef–China co-operation against Covid-19 through the South-South Co-operation Assistance Fund mechanism.