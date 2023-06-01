China Media Group (CMG) has launched an animation tour titled “Twinkle Star Project” in Nairobi, Kenya, to screen its original cartoons in schools of Kenya. The launch ceremony, held on May 31, or the eve of the Children’s Day in many countries, saw representatives of international organisations, the Kenyan government, Chinese communities in Kenya as well as school children in Nairobi attend.

Peninah Malonza, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, said during her speech: “The many programs of the Twinkle Star Project will undoubtedly provide an invaluable boost to the Africa-China cultural cooperation.” The Twinkle Star Project is aimed at improving cooperation between nations. Picture: Supplied Selected CMG cartoons include “Monkey King” based on a popular Chinese classic novel, and “Zhang Qian, the Envoy” featuring a Chinese official whose travel outside of China 2100 years ago contributed to the creation of the ancient Silk Road. Children from African nations attend the launch. Picture: Supplied The Twinkle Star Project will also feature a painting competition for Chinese and African children.