Pretoria - A Chinese national who allegedly stabbed his compatriot at Asankragwa in the Western Region, during a disagreement over a woman, has been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Immigration Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). According to Ghanaian Times, the 25-year-old suspect fled the scene after the incident but was arrested in the late hours of Tuesday, at a hideout in Adiembra, a suburb of Kumasi.

The publication reported on Friday that, two other Chinese, who are believed to be accomplices, were also nabbed at the hideout. This was according to a statement issued on Thursday by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, in Accra.

The statement indicated that the suspects were currently in the custody of the Ashanti Regional Immigration Command and would be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further action.

According to the statement, the prime suspect, earlier in January, stabbed a Chinese businessman, and went into hiding and was wanted by police.