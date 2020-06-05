Chinese military donates Covid-19 medical kits to Rwanda

JOHANNESBURG - China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has donated medical supplies to the Rwanda Defence Force to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Rwandan Ministry of Defence said the Covid-19 prevention and control supplies valued at US$290,000 were airlifted by the PLA Air Force and were received at Kigali International Airport on Wednesday by the Rwanda Defence Force chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bosco Kazura.

During the handover of the equipment to the CDS, the Chines ambassador to Rwanda, Rao Hongwei, said the supplies were meant to support the Rwandan people and its military against the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The donation will help the Rwandan side to improve its capability to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a sign of profound and friendly relations between China and Rwanda," said Hongwei.

Kazura lauded the valuable relationship and strong defence co-operation between China and Rwanda.