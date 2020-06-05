Chinese military donates Covid-19 medical kits to Rwanda
JOHANNESBURG - China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has donated medical supplies to the Rwanda Defence Force to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the Rwandan Ministry of Defence said the Covid-19 prevention and control supplies valued at US$290,000 were airlifted by the PLA Air Force and were received at Kigali International Airport on Wednesday by the Rwanda Defence Force chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bosco Kazura.
During the handover of the equipment to the CDS, the Chines ambassador to Rwanda, Rao Hongwei, said the supplies were meant to support the Rwandan people and its military against the Covid-19 outbreak.
"The donation will help the Rwandan side to improve its capability to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a sign of profound and friendly relations between China and Rwanda," said Hongwei.
Kazura lauded the valuable relationship and strong defence co-operation between China and Rwanda.
"The donation shows that if we combine our efforts we shall definitely fight and overcome challenges and particularly the Covid-19 pandemic," said Kazura.
The donation is comprised of 50,000 units of disposable medical masks; 6,000 surgical masks; 6,000 medical N95 respirators; 4,200 medical safety goggles; 3,000 disposable medical protective face shields; 3,000 disposable one-piece protective gowns; 3,000 waterproof isolation gowns; 6,000 medical boot covers; 50 disposable nitrile gloves; 30 infusion pumps; 50 non-contact forehead infrared thermometers; two knapsack disinfection sprayers(16 litres) and two helmets for infrared thermal imaging temperature measurement.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Rwanda is 410, with 13 new cases identified and two deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.
African News Agency