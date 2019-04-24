Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - There are fears of a cholera outbreak after villages in Kidera Sub-County were swamped following heavy rains in the Buyende District of eastern Uganda, claiming the lives of at least 17 people. Residents on Tuesday called for urgent assistance after more than 80 people were admitted to Kidera Health Centre IV and Kamuli Hospital, the East African reported on Wednesday.

Eye-witnesses reported a woman being swept away as she tried to uproot vegetables she had planted along the river bank. However, several other people managed to escape the river banks as the raging floodwaters engulfed the area.

There were also reports of livestock and crops being swept away.

African News Agency/ANA