Clinic lives up to its name

The installation of a borehole at Empilisweni Clinic in Zone 7 will ensure the continuation of services even during water supply interruptions. On Thursday July 18, 2024, MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, together with the Al Tawheed Foundation, handed over a borehole with a filter system to ease the strain experienced by the clinic and the community during water outages. The borehole, donated by the foundation, will ensure a reliable water supply for the facility.

Jabulile Kele, a nurse and quality assurance manager at Empilisweni Clinic, highlighted the significance of this donation, saying, "Now that we have a borehole, we will be able to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act by rendering our services in a clean and hygienic manner, especially during water interruptions. “This will also contribute to infection control for our facility, and the surrounding communities can also access the water when they are affected by water interruptions.” Dawood Ndlovu from the Al Tawheed Foundation explained that the borehole installation is part of their community-based initiatives to assist people in need of water. "As a Faith-Based Organisation, we believe that through water, everything comes to life,“ Ndlovu said.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko commended the Al Tawheed Foundation for its generous and much-needed intervention for the clinic and communities of Zone 7 in Sebokeng. "We express our deepest appreciation to the Al Tawheed Foundation. “This act of kindness will have a lasting impact on our community. Your willingness to invest in the well-being of others is a powerful example of the positive change we can create when we work together. It represents the possibility of a better future, where our basic needs are met, and our collective well-being is prioritised," said the MEC. The borehole water filter system consists of a JoJo Tank, water purification system, and taps that will be used by the facility and extended to the community through pipes.