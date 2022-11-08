Co-operate or perish, UN chief warns world leaders of possible climate catastrophe

As world leaders descended on Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt for the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference or COP27 as it is more commonly termed, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had some tough words for the more than 100 world leaders in attendance. Guterres called for a historic pact between developed and developing countries to combine capacities, and pivot the world towards reducing carbon emissions, transforming energy systems and avoiding a climate catastrophe, citing a UN statement.

“The two largest economies – the United States and China – have a particular responsibility to join efforts to make this pact a reality. This is our only hope of meeting our climate goals.” Guterres said the clock was ticking, with the planet fast approaching tipping points that could make “climate chaos” irreversible, adding that “we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator”.

The UN chief added that while the war in Ukraine and other conflicts across the world had caused much bloodshed and violence and had dramatic worldwide impacts, the UN could not accept that attention was not also focused on climate change. “It is the defining issue of our age. It is the central challenge of our century. It is unacceptable, outrageous and self-defeating to put it on the back burner.” Graphic: Graphic News

