JOHANNESBURG – The diplomatic crisis between Rwanda and Uganda is beginning to ease after both countries agreed to implement an agreement signed in the Angolan capital Luanda in August. Officials from both countries confirmed, during a Monday meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali, that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, would be honoured, the East African reported.

The signing was witnessed by Angola President Joao Lourenco and the Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi.

The leaders were seeking a way to ease hostilities and the trade and travel restrictions that began earlier in the year when Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda after Kagame accused Museveni of supporting rebel groups trying to overthrow his regime while Museveni accused Rwanda of sending spies into Uganda to undermine his government.

“The MoU underlines the scale of Pan Africanism and is vital to our social economic development. Our two countries have long historic socio-economic and cultural ties and the closure of borders has disrupted communities, separated families and disrupted trade and movement of goods and people,” said Sam Kutesa, the Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Uganda is home to millions of people from Rwanda who are recognised as Ugandan citizens by our constitution. The people of our two countries are anxious and need to see progress. Therefore, we should consider the immediate steps to finding solutions,” said Kutesa.

Rwanda’s Minister of State for the East African Community, Olivier Nduhungirehe, added that the country is “fully committed to the realisation of the objectives of the MoU and we will not be found wanting.”

