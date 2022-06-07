Communist Party of Swaziland pays tribute to South African internationalist Amos Mbedzi

Cape Town - The Communist Party of Swaziland (CPS) has sent its condolences to South African internationalist Amos Mbulaheni Mbedzi (57) who passed away this morning. Amos died in Polokwane Provincial Hospital while serving an 85-year sentence after conviction by the Mswati autocracy’s courts in 2012, following arrest in September 2008.

Condolences to the Mbedzi family, the SACP, ANC, MKMVA and SSN on the passing of comrade Amos Mbedzi, a friend and defender of the oppressed people of Swaziland.



We love Amos Mbedzi because he first loved us and interceded for us when we were oblivious of our own oppression ✊🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/5QIXPOt7SS — Phiwa Nkambule (@PhiwaNk) June 7, 2022 “The CPS conveys its heartfelt message of condolences to Comrade Amos’ Mbedzi’s family. His family has endured years of suffering following the Mswati regime’s unjustified refusal to release him from jail even after Comrade Amos fell ill.” Furthermore the CPS sent a message of condolences to the entire liberation movement of Swaziland which benefited immensely from his selfless solidarity, and to the South African liberation movement. He was a member of the SACP, Swaziland Solidarity Network, and former member of the uMkhonto WeSizwe. “Comrade Amos Mbedzi gave his life serving the people of Swaziland.”

Mdedzi was arrested in September 2008, charged under Swaziland’s draconian Terrorism Act. When the regime failed to prove terrorism, it ridiculously changed the charge to murder of his two comrades, Musa “MJ” Dlamini and Jack Govender, who tragically lost their lives in September 2008 in a bomb blast. SACP conveys a message of condolences on the death of Comrade Amos Mbulaheni Mbedzi pic.twitter.com/yj2HupQNUb — SACP (@SACP1921) June 7, 2022 Amos survived the blast but was heavily injured. The regime also charged him with sedition, violation of Swaziland’s immigration law and unlawful possession of explosives. He fell ill while serving his 85-year sentence. After long neglect by the Mswati autocracy, the autocracy secretly transferred him to South Africa in March, in a futile attempt to cleanse its bloodied hands, fearing that he might die while jailed in Swaziland.

The CPS further called for the unity of the people of Swaziland to wage a relentless fight, under the “Democracy Now” campaign, for the complete dismantling of the tinkhundla system which had oppressed the people of Swaziland for about five decades, it said in its statement. IOL