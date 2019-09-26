The Communist Party of Swaziland has said it would continue to stand with the country's workers in their demand for justice.
This after reports of violent clashes erupted in eSwatini on Wednesday after police cracked down on civil servants protesting against low pay and rising living costs in Africa's last absolute monarchy.
"Workers must strengthen their unity and ensure to avoid infiltration by the regime. All efforts must lead towards a decisive national strike and uprising against the regime, for the dismantling of the tinkhundla system and replacement by a people's democratic republic," the party said.
On Wednesday, news agency AFP reported that police fired tear gas, stun grenades and water canons to disperse the crowd, who responded by pelting rocks at police cars and government buildings.
According to the news agency, frustrations have boiled over into a series of protests around the country this week.