Former president Daniel arap Moi would be remembered for his great efforts towards consolidating peace. File Picture

JOHANNESBURG - Kenya's National Assembly on Tuesday said former president Daniel arap Moi would be remembered for his great efforts towards consolidating peace and tranquility within the horn of Africa and largely the East African Region, at a very difficult time for the region and the African continent. Moi died at the age of 95 on Tuesday morning after a long illness. Moi came to power in 1978, he was Kenya's second president since independence and went on to rule the East African Republic from 1978 to 2002.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Justin Bedan Muturi said: "It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Kenya's great Statesman, H.E.President Daniel arap Moi. Our prayers and deepest sympathies go to our colleagues in Parliament, Rongai MP, Hon. Raymond Moi and Baringo Senator and Gideon Moi".

Muturi said Moi was an astute politician, always brimming with insight and revealing anecdote, he employed pragmatic nationalism to keep the country together for the 24 years that he led their nation.

The Senate of Kenya has joined the country to send their condolences to Baringo Senator, Sen Gideon Moi, the entire Moi family, relatives, friends, the people of Baringo County and the nation at large.