Congolese man who married triplets says ‘love has no limits’

CAPE TOWN - A Congolese man who married three sisters (triplets) on the same day says ‘love has no limits’. The 32-year-old groom, identified as Luwizo, said he met one of the triplets called Natalie on Facebook. They chatted awhile, he fell in love with her and decided to meet her in person, Afrimax English reported, citing a report by Punch news.

According to reports, he said that after Natalie introduced him to her sisters, Nadege and Natasha, the two of them fell in love with him too. Luwizo discovered his wife-to-be was a triplet during one of his visits to conclude the wedding plans, local media reported. He met Natalie’s identical sisters that day.