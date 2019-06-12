Picture: tung256 / Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – A 25-year-old man is receiving treatment in hospital after he was shot by Kenyan police when he tried to enter State House in Nairobi armed with a knife. The Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday that Kibet Bera was arrested after being shot in his left shoulder on Monday after he tried to storm the parliament.

Police aimed to immobilise Bera, a fifth year mechanical engineering student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat), and not to kill him as he appeared mentally ill.

Bera’s medical condition is reported as stable.

However, his mental state is being questioned after he posted a number of rants on Facebook stating that God had instructed him to raid the parliament and “execute judgment” and not allow himself to be captured.

“Those who fear death are not supposed to go with us into this war,” he added.

The posts are to be investigated by police and when his mental state has improved he will be brought before a magistrate where charges will include trespassing in a high security area.

- African News Agency (ANA)