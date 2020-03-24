Coronavirus: Eswatini to reduce fuel price, cut interest rates after declaring national emergency

Cape Town - Eswatini is set to put a host of measures in place to safeguard the economy after a national emergency was declared in the kingdom on March 17.

The state of national emergency was put in place due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) across the globe.

"The primary crisis is one of Health due to the infection rate of this deadly virus and measures have been declared to try to curb the spread of the virus. The secondary crisis that Eswatini is facing, is an economical one.

"As the world economy slows down, stock exchanges crash, trade flows are curtailed and movement in countries is stopped, there is a need for Eswatini to put some measures in place to try and assist individuals and businesses that will be suffering the consequences of the economic crisis," the government of the Kingdom of Eswatini said on Tuesday.

The following measures will be put in place: