Coronavirus in Africa: Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi, cabinet take six-month pay cut

Rustenburg - Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi and cabinet members have pledged 10 percent of their salaries to the Covid-19 relief fund for a period of six months.

Vice President Slumber Tsogwane told Btv that the president, vice president, ministers and assistant ministers have all written letters and authorised the deduction of 10 percent off their salaries to help the nation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

The deductions would be total P167,407.20 (around R254,864.97) every month.

Botswana has declared a state of emergency which would last for six months in a attempt to cut the spread of the Covid-19. To date, the country has recorded 15 cases and one death.

The country has waged a robust war against Covid-19, and all members of parliament were place in isolation after the director of health services Dr Malaki Tshipayagae ordered a mandatory quarantine after a nurse who conducted screening at parliament tested positive for Covid-19.