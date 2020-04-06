Coronavirus in Africa: Rwandan cabinet forfeits April salaries in 'solidarity' with citizens

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Rwandan cabinet ministers will forfeit their April salaries to show solidarity with citizens as the country battles the coronavirus, Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente said on Sunday. “In the context of the fight against Covid-19, and in solidarity with most affected Rwandans, the Government of Rwanda has decided over and above ongoing social protection initiatives, that all cabinet members, permanent secretaries, heads of public institutions and other senior officials shall forfeit one month’s salary (April),” Ngirente said via a statement. According to figures on Worldometer, a Covid-19 statistics tracking site, Rwanda to date has 104 confirmed cases of the virus, with four patients having fully recovered. The country recently announced its extension of a two-week lockdown that came into effect on March 21. The lockdown will now extend to April 19. As a relief measure, Rwanda distributed food parcels to 20 000 households in the city of Kigali.

The country has also ensured that children do not lose out on education. The Rwanda Education Board (REB) has partnered with YouTube to create an e-learning channel, which is free and only requires internet access.

The REB said it was working on a project to assist those without connectible devices to acquire them.

Meanwhile, the Malawian government has also announced salary changes for its executives.

The country’s president, Peter Mutharika, said he would take a 10 per cent salary cut, as would his cabinet.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the president said the money would go towards resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am directing the Treasury to do the following; reduce salaries of the president, cabinet ministers and deputy ministers by ten percent for three months and direct the resources to the fight against the Covid-19.

“Government will take measures to protect jobs and incomes, protect businesses and ensure continuity of the supply chain and the survival of the economy,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)