Coronavirus in SA: Billionaire donates 200-room tourist complex to Egypt's Ministry of Health

Cape Town – Egyptian billionaire and chairman of Palm Hills Developments Yasseen Mansour has announced that the real-estate corporation has donated a 200-room tourist complex to the Ministry of Health to assist in the fight against Covid-19, according to online news publication Egypt Today. The accommodation expenses are to be fully covered by Palm Hills Developments and the complex is to house those working on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis. According to Egypt Today, this will include doctors and service staff, in addition to patients and quarantined individuals, of which there have been 71 positive cases identified and safely placed within the complex to date. The 200-room complex delegated to the Ministry of Health is located within Cairo and is ready for the immediate quarantining of suspected or confirmed cases.

In addition to the donation of the complex, 5 million Egyptian pounds (around R5.8 million) in funds have also been donated by Mansour to aid the Ministry of Health’s laboratory facilities for research and operational expenses, according to Business Elite News.

Mansour said: “Egypt, like all countries across the globe, is currently facing a crisis, one that requires everyone to unite in order to overcome. We must all do our part to help our country and countrymen through adhering to local regulations, compassion and tolerance.”

“As the health and safety of our fellow Egyptians are of the utmost priority during this time, we have contacted and co-ordinated with Minister of Health Dr Hala Zayed to discuss all avenues in which Palm Hills Developments can aid in the fight against Covid-19,” added Mansour.

As of Tuesday, Egypt had 2,190 active cases of Covid-19, with 164 deaths. The Egyptian health department has confirmed that they have conducted 25,000 tests, with 589 people recovering from the virus.

African News Agency (ANA)