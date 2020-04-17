Court orders Sandton business mogul to return 5-year-old son to Zim in 24 hours

Johannesburg - The cross border custody case involving a Sandton businessman has taken a new twist with the courts ordering the child to be returned from South Africa to Zimbabwe. The Sandton mogul has however refused to give up the fight for his son and vowed to launch a legal fight against the court ruling. Zimbabwe courts have given Sandton businessman Frank Buyanga 24 hours to return his five-year-old son to that country as the highly publicised cross-border custody battle rages on. In the previous court battle, Buyanga won custody of his son, who was living with his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa. Last month Zimbabwe media reported that Buyanga had kidnapped his son and left the country for South Africa with him.

On Thursday a Zimbabwe High Court issued an order instructing Buyanga to return his son to Zimbabwe into the custody of Muteswa.

However, Buyanga's lawyers said they were gearing up for yet another fight in Zimbabwe over the custody of the child.

Lawyer William Wilcock said his client, Buyanga, who also goes by the name Sadiqi, will appeal the ruling to return the boy to Zimbabwe.

"Mr. Sadiqi has already personally written to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) in March and beginning of April to lodge a complaint against certain police and court officials to their role in refusing to assist in the return of his son after the kidnapping by Mrs. Muteswa," says Wilcock in a statement issued from his Johannesburg office.

"Honourable Justice Manzunzu is one of the officials that Mr Sadiqi lodged a complaint against and he is also the very judge who presided over the hearing in the High Court on April 16, 2020 and granted the order that Mr Sadiqi must return his son.

Buyanga has lost all the cases that have been the same justice prompting him to allege unfairness.

According to Wilcock: "We find the factor that the honourable judge did not recuse himself from this matter to be peculiar and unethical especially in the light of the fact that there was already a complaint lodged against him by a party to the hearing.

He adds: “ We are further surprised that this order was made whilst Mr. Sadiqi is outside of the jurisdiction of the High Court which puts into question the authority and effectiveness of the order."

Buyanga, who is a well-known businessman in Johannesburg social circles, has previously complained of being a victim of corruption from various government departments in Zimbabwe.

The battle between Buyanga and Muteswa has been dragging on for some time. Muteswa was initially granted sole guardianship of the boy but she lost out after she was evicted from a house she lived with her father.

Buyanga was given interim guardianship on grounds that Muteswa had no accommodation. The British-born businessman was thought to have travelled to Dubai with his son after winning joint custody.

The Star