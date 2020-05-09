Covid-19 assistance: IMF approves $31m for Seychelles

WASHINGTON - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Saturday approved the Seychelles’ request for emergency financial assistance under the rapid financing instrument (RFI) equivalent to special drawing rights (SDR) 22.9 million (about US31.2 million, or 100 percent of quota) to meet the country’s urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The near-term economic fallout of the pandemic in the country was expected to be severe. Travel restrictions and the subsequent loss of tourism receipts were sharply reducing economic activity and weakening the fiscal and external positions, creating large additional financing needs, the IMF said in a statement.

The authorities reacted swiftly by taking immediate measures of containment, including border closures, strengthening health policy responses, and supporting households and firms.

Seychelles’ hard-won economic gains since the 2008 crisis, supported by successive fund arrangements, were being eroded by the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF said.

The RFI would provide timely resources to the authorities to address the urgent balance of payments needs and soften the hit on the budget. The IMF would continue to monitor Seychelles’ situation closely and remain in close dialogue with the authorities, the statement said.