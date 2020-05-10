Covid-19 cases in Africa now at 57 746 with 2 151 deaths reported

ADDIS ABABA - The tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reported by 53 African Union (AU) members states by Saturday stood at 57 746 confirmed cases; 2 151 deaths; and 19 351 recoveries, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in a statement.

The regional breakdown was as follows:

Central (5,165 cases; 202 deaths; 1,580 recoveries):