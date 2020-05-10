NewsAfrica
A man looks on through an opening of a tent as a woman watches the health worker explains the process of collecting a sample for coronavirus testing. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP
Covid-19 cases in Africa now at 57 746 with 2 151 deaths reported

By ANA Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - The tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reported by 53 African Union (AU) members states by Saturday stood at 57 746 confirmed cases; 2 151 deaths; and 19 351 recoveries, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in a statement.

The regional breakdown was as follows:

Central (5,165 cases; 202 deaths; 1,580 recoveries): 

  • Burundi (19; 1; 7), 
  • Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221), 
  • Central African Republic (143; 0; 12), 
  • Chad (260; 27; 50), 
  • Congo (274; 10; 33), 
  • DRC (937; 39; 130), 
  • Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), 
  • Gabon (620; 8; 110), 
  • Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4)

Eastern (5,575; 168; 2,157): 

  • Comoros (8; 1; 0), 
  • Djibouti (1,135; 3; 824), 
  • Eritrea (39; 0; 37), 
  • Ethiopia (194; 4; 95),
  • Kenya (621; 29; 202), 
  • Madagascar (193; 0; 103), 
  • Mauritius (332; 10; 320), 
  • Rwanda (273; 0; 136), 
  • Seychelles (11; 0; 8), 
  • Somalia (928; 44; 106), 
  • South Sudan (120; 0; 2), 
  • Sudan (1,111; 59; 102), 
  • Tanzania (509; 18; 167), 
  • Uganda (101; 0; 55)

Graphic: Supplied (Africa CDC)

Northern (20,649; 1,226; 7,404): 

  • Algeria (5,369; 488; 2,467), 
  • Egypt (8,467; 503; 1,945), 
  • Libya (64; 3; 24), 
  • Mauritania (8; 1; 6), 
  • Morocco (5,711; 186; 2,324), 
  • Tunisia (1,030; 45; 638)

Southern (9,463; 194; 3,359): 

  • Angola (43; 2; 13), 
  • Botswana (23; 1; 9), 
  • Eswatini (159; 2; 14), 
  • Malawi (43; 3; 14), 
  • Mozambique (82; 0; 27), 
  • Namibia (16; 0; 9), 
  • South Africa (8,895; 178; 3,153), 
  • Zambia (167; 4; 111), 
  • Zimbabwe (35; 4; 9)

Western (16,894; 361; 4,851): 

  • Benin (242; 2; 62), 
  • Burkina Faso (744; 48; 566), 
  • Cape Verde (230; 2; 56), 
  • Cote d'Ivoire (1,602; 20; 754), 
  • Gambia (20; 1; 9), Ghana (4,012; 18; 323), 
  • Guinea (2,009; 11; 663), 
  • Guinea-Bissau (508; 2; 25), 
  • Liberia (199; 20; 79), 
  • Mali (668; 35; 285), 
  • Niger (795; 44; 600), 
  • Nigeria (3,912; 117; 679), 
  • Senegal (1,551; 14; 611), 
  • Sierra Leone (257; 17; 54), 
  • Togo (145; 10; 85)

African News Agency (ANA)

Covid-19lockdown

