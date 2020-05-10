Covid-19 cases in Africa now at 57 746 with 2 151 deaths reported
ADDIS ABABA - The tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reported by 53 African Union (AU) members states by Saturday stood at 57 746 confirmed cases; 2 151 deaths; and 19 351 recoveries, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in a statement.
The regional breakdown was as follows:
Central (5,165 cases; 202 deaths; 1,580 recoveries):
- Burundi (19; 1; 7),
- Cameroon (2,265; 108; 1,221),
- Central African Republic (143; 0; 12),
- Chad (260; 27; 50),
- Congo (274; 10; 33),
- DRC (937; 39; 130),
- Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13),
- Gabon (620; 8; 110),
- Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4)
Eastern (5,575; 168; 2,157):
- Comoros (8; 1; 0),
- Djibouti (1,135; 3; 824),
- Eritrea (39; 0; 37),
- Ethiopia (194; 4; 95),
- Kenya (621; 29; 202),
- Madagascar (193; 0; 103),
- Mauritius (332; 10; 320),
- Rwanda (273; 0; 136),
- Seychelles (11; 0; 8),
- Somalia (928; 44; 106),
- South Sudan (120; 0; 2),
- Sudan (1,111; 59; 102),
- Tanzania (509; 18; 167),
- Uganda (101; 0; 55)
Northern (20,649; 1,226; 7,404):
- Algeria (5,369; 488; 2,467),
- Egypt (8,467; 503; 1,945),
- Libya (64; 3; 24),
- Mauritania (8; 1; 6),
- Morocco (5,711; 186; 2,324),
- Tunisia (1,030; 45; 638)
Southern (9,463; 194; 3,359):
- Angola (43; 2; 13),
- Botswana (23; 1; 9),
- Eswatini (159; 2; 14),
- Malawi (43; 3; 14),
- Mozambique (82; 0; 27),
- Namibia (16; 0; 9),
- South Africa (8,895; 178; 3,153),
- Zambia (167; 4; 111),
- Zimbabwe (35; 4; 9)
Western (16,894; 361; 4,851):
- Benin (242; 2; 62),
- Burkina Faso (744; 48; 566),
- Cape Verde (230; 2; 56),
- Cote d'Ivoire (1,602; 20; 754),
- Gambia (20; 1; 9), Ghana (4,012; 18; 323),
- Guinea (2,009; 11; 663),
- Guinea-Bissau (508; 2; 25),
- Liberia (199; 20; 79),
- Mali (668; 35; 285),
- Niger (795; 44; 600),
- Nigeria (3,912; 117; 679),
- Senegal (1,551; 14; 611),
- Sierra Leone (257; 17; 54),
- Togo (145; 10; 85)
African News Agency (ANA)