Covid-19: Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma discharged from hospital

Rustenburg - Founding president of Namibia, Sam Nujoma, has been discharged from hospital after contracting Covid-19, President Hage Geingob said on Saturday. In a statement he said Nujoma was discharged on Friday, after he underwent a successful treatment. "The founding president was admitted to hospital on 6 December 2020 after he tested positive for Covid-19. I visited the founding president twice during his hospitalisation and wish to inform that he was never in intensive care contrary to allegations,” Geingob said. "I thank the Namibian people for the best wishes and messages of support to the founding president during his hospitalisation. I request that we accord the founding president and his family privacy during his recuperation." Nujoma would remain under observation at his home as prescribed by Namibia’s health protocols.

His personal doctor Tshali Ithete, told Namibian media that Nujoma might have contracted Covid-19 from one of his bodyguards, who has since died.

According to local media, eight of Nujoma's staff members have also contracted the novel coronavirus.

Nujoma, 91, served three terms as the first president of Namibia, from 1990 to 2005.

He was a founding member and the first president of the South West Africa People's Organization (Swapo) in 1960.

He played an important role as leader of the national liberation movement in campaigning for Namibia's political independence from South African rule.

Local newspaper Informante reported that Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said it was very concerning that the Windhoek district continued reporting the highest numbers of newly confirmed cases in the country.

"As we edge closer to the Christmas holidays which will be characterised by heavy traffic in and out the capital city to the rest of the country, we urge all citizens to observe Covid-19 prevention measures to curb further spread of the virus especially to the regions currently recording low numbers of new infections," he told the newspaper.

He warned that public gatherings of more than 200 people were strictly prohibited, and urged everybody to avoid crowded places and close contact with anyone that has a fever or cough.

The country recorded 172 new cases on Saturday taking the country's tally so far to 16 269 confirmed cases, 160 deaths and 14 582 recoveries.

African News Agency (ANA)