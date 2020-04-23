Covid-19 In Africa: WHO calls on countries not to overlook other health issues

Rustenburg - The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Africa has called on countries to maintain other health emergencies and progress made against diseases such as malaria or polio as the battle to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control continues. "I urge all countries to not lose focus on their gains made in health as they adapt to tackle this new threat,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. "We saw with the Ebola virus disease outbreak in West Africa that we lost more people to malaria, for instance than, we lost to Ebola. Let us not repeat that with Covid-19," she said. Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa continue to rise and have exceeded 25,000. The WHO has recently published guidelines for ensuring the continuation of critical health services, including immunisation and anti-malaria campaigns.

The guidelines stress the need for countries to take a dynamic approach that mitigates any unavoidable pause in vaccination campaigns.

"The consequences of disrupting efforts to control malaria in Africa could be particularly grave. Current estimates suggest that sub-Saharan Africa accounts for approximately 93 percent of all malaria cases and 94 percent of deaths, mainly among children under five.

"A new analysis by WHO and partners suggests that in a worst case scenario if malaria prevention and treatment services were severely disrupted as a result of Covid-19, the number of malaria deaths in 2020 in sub-Saharan Africa could rise to double the number in 2018," she said.

"Africa has made significant progress over the past 20 years in stopping malaria from claiming lives. While Covid-19 is a major health threat, it’s critical to maintain malaria prevention and treatment programmes.

"The new modelling shows deaths could exceed 700,000 this year alone. We haven’t seen mortality levels like that in 20 years. We must not turn back the clock."

Countries like Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Chad, Central African Republic, Uganda and Tanzania were continuing with their insecticide treated bed net campaigns and other important malaria prevention activities.

"Countries are adapting their malaria strategies to the current complex situation," she said.

"Another essential health service is immunisation. The response to Covid-19 has already disrupted vaccination efforts on the continent.

"Despite considerable progress on immunisation, one in four African children remain under-immunised.

"Measles vaccination campaigns in Chad, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Sudan have already been suspended because of Covid-19, leaving approximately 21 million children who would have otherwise been vaccinated unprotected..."

