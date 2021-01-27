Cyclone Eloise claims 15 lives in SADC region – Masisi

Gaborone - Tropical Cyclone Eloise claimed the lives of at least 15 people in five southern African countries and left thousands of others without homes, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said flooding caused by the cyclone resulted in loss of lives in Madagascar, Mozambique, eSwatini, South Africa and Botswana.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the cyclone has affected over 1,000 people in Madagascar and left one person dead,” Masisi said in a statement.

He said the heavy rains and widespread flooding triggered by the cyclone in Mozambique affected more than 21,500 people and left three dead.

“The Tropical Cyclone has also affected some parts of Botswana, Eswatini, and South Africa, where heavy rains and flooding led to the loss of 13 lives, as well as destruction of various infrastructure and property,” the Botswana leader said.