Maputo - At least 10 people have been killed after heavy rains deluged two flood-prone provinces of Mozambique, the UN said Monday. "At least 10 deaths reported, and 62 975 people were affected by the floods," the UN said.

What started as a tropical storm escalated quickly into a powerful tropical cyclone that is now on a path that is expected to put more lives and property in danger later this week.

By the end of Monday, the Cyclone Idai's intensity was equal to that of a Category 3 hurricane.

According to AccuWeather, Idai is anticipated to strengthen as it tracks away from Madagascar. Heavy rains and gusty winds are expected to lash the country's west-central coast into Tuesday

"Idai is now expected to strike central Mozambique on Friday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.

National authorities have warned that "at least 120 000 people are at risk of flooding and heavy rains in the coming days," the UN said.

A tropical storm which brought heavy rains and strong winds is forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days.

"The system is moving towards the coastal region of Sofala and Zambezia provinces which may reach tropical cyclone stage influencing the weather conditions from March 13, 2019," it warned.

Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, is often battered by deadly flooding and storms.

In 2000, floods claimed at least 800 lives, and more than 100 were killed in 2015.

Floods have already claimed 30 lives and left over 230 000 people without shelter in southern Malawi which borders Mozambique.

AFP and IOL