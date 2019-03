A woman carries some of her belongings through flood waters following cyclone force winds and heavy rain near the coastal city of Beira, Mozambique. Picture: Josh Estey/CARE via AP

Beira, Mozambique - The death toll after a powerful cyclone in Mozambique stood at 217 and around 15 000 people still needed to be rescued, the Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia said on Thursday.

Correia said 3 000 people had already been rescued.