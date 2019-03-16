Pretoria - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel have been deployed to support humanitarian efforts in Malawi and Mozambique, "currently facing serious floods", the SANDF said on Saturday.
The SANDF had committed air assets and personnel to supplement the joint inter-departmental, inter-agency, and multi-national efforts as authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, spokesperson Brigadier Mafi Mgobozi said in a statement
"A team of 10 military health practitioners with search and rescue air assets were dispatched to Malawi on Saturday, 16 March 2019. Front elements were also deployed to Mozambique to assess the situation with the view to assist on the ground for humanitarian purposes," Mgobozi said.
