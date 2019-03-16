Pretoria - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel have been deployed to support humanitarian efforts in Malawi and Mozambique, "currently facing serious floods", the SANDF said on Saturday.

The SANDF had committed air assets and personnel to supplement the joint inter-departmental, inter-agency, and multi-national efforts as authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, spokesperson Brigadier Mafi Mgobozi said in a statement