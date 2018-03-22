Johannesburg - Nigerian police are investigating a father who beat his son to death after quarreling over ownership of cashew nuts in Enuguin in south-eastern Nigeria.

Police Command spokesperson, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the incident happened in Obinetiti Isikwe village in the Achi community when father Hyacinth IIo, 60, got into a quarrel with his son Izuchukwu Ilo over who the nuts belonged to.

“In the ensuing argument over the cashew nuts the father hit his son with a stick on the back of his head and he immediately slumped over and died," said Amaraizu.

”On noticing that his son had died, the father buried his son in a shallow grave inside his compound.’’

”The suspect, who has already been arrested by the police is helping in the investigation,’’ he added.

African News Agency/ANA



