Pretoria - South African Deputy President David Mabuza has lauded South Sudan President Salva Kiir for resolving the issue of states and their boundaries within South Sudan, the presidency said on Saturday.
Mabuza had noted the statement by Kiir's office announcing that Kiir "has resolved to return the country to ten states plus three administrative areas", the presidency said in a statement.
In his capacity as South Africa’s special envoy to South Sudan, Mabuza had lauded this decision as "progressive and being in the best interests of peace and unity in South Sudan".
The matter of states and their boundaries had been a matter of contention as one of the outstanding issues leading to the formation of the revitalised transitional government of national unity.
The disagreement between the warring parties prompted the intergovernmental authority on development (IGAD) to invite Mabuza to facilitate a consultative meeting of the parties to the revitalised agreement on the resolution of conflict in South Sudan, seeking to bring the parties together and agree on the number of states during the pre-transitional period.